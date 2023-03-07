21-year-old Football Player Collapsed and died during Football Game - Moustapha Sylla Cardiac Arrest

Moustapha Sylla dies during a match of the Ivory Coast First Division

The player was 21 years old and collapsed on the field.

The left-back, who was just 21 years old, was on the left flank when he collapsed on the field of play when the ball was nowhere near him . A rival was the first person to notice the tragedy and began to raise his hands asking for help for his rival From him.

According to the official statement issued by Racing Abidjan, their footballer died in the hospital, unable to recover after collapsing on the playing field .

The first leaked reports suggest that the young Sylla lost his life due to the cardiac arrest he suffered in the match , although his club asks that it be respected and that the final results be awaited after the autopsy is carried out in order to certify the real causes that led to the death of this athlete and mourns world football, especially African.

