P.3 Bio-responsiveness of the potato to minimise frost damage MVI_3490-2,3549,81-2,4-5,3616,46-7merged

This potato shoot caught my interest at night, when it was obviously closed up compared to its daytime horizontal area spread. This got me thinking, and I posit the theory that one thing it is trying to do is minimise any damage from a potential frost. If so, how thrilling to behold another of the limitless effects from biological responsiveness. It is literally reading its environment, such as daylight and temperature, and taking action accordingly.