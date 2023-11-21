ADDITIONAL REPORT: MISSING HOMELESS PEOPLE FROM CALIFORNIA

I failed to include this in my initial compilation/report. All information on this subject is very important. This man claims to be one of only two homeless people who still remain in the San Fran/Cali region. I don’t know whether he’s exaggerating or not, but he clearly has more information about this matter than any of us. Take a few minutes to hear him out.





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



