ADDITIONAL REPORT: MISSING HOMELESS PEOPLE FROM CALIFORNIA

I failed to include this in my initial compilation/report. All information on this subject is very important. This man claims to be one of only two homeless people who still remain in the San Fran/Cali region. I don’t know whether he’s exaggerating or not, but he clearly has more information about this matter than any of us. Take a few minutes to hear him out.
Please note: I nixed my most recent video on purpose. Don’t sweat it, but thank you for the concern.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/