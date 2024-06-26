Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 26, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2311 - Are organic foods fake? -How naive is our civilization? -Evil is unreasonable and you can’t negotiate with it! -74% of COVID deaths were due to the covid shot. -What type of lies that are being brought up around firearm crisis and children? -How is the propaganda in the media out of control? -Is 22 days to analyze Covid data enough to call something safe? -Why is Christianity the real opposition to the globalist agenda? -Where is the money going with all these telecommunication companies? Why did Hitler and Stalin attack Poland? Excellent must listen green show today!