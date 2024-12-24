EXPOSED! CHRISTMAS MARKET FALSE FLAG! - Mossad Operation In Plain Sight! - More False Flags To Come

GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the Christmas Market Attack in Magdeburg, Germany as more information comes out confirming the suspect, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen is indeed a Mossad operative meant to destabilize Europe and provoke clashes and Civil War within the country.

Both the mainstream media and the "mainstream alternative media" have this wrong as per usual.

al-Abdulmohsen calls himself an anti-Islamist who is a Zionist-Atheist. He's of Saudi descent and was granted asylum in Germany in 2006.

In the video we explore the fact that Saudi Arabia warned the German government about him for years, told them he's wanted for terrorism and child trafficking (a hallmark of Israel) and many people had emailed and warned German authorities about his posts where he SAID he would attack German citizens and kill them.

He's a psychiatrist and psychotherapist who are usually the first to be picked for MK Ultra type experiments and Manchurian Candidate type scenarios.

He's been interviewed on BBC. He rants and raves like he's on medication.

He's wanted on other charges.

He attacked Christians at a Christmas market while claiming he's against Jihadists which makes no sense.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu benefits greatly from this as he brags about sending migrants to the west while his friends like Tommy Robinson stoke chaos in the streets against them. It's a coordinated effort to both destroy culture, clash people against each other, destroy the west, cause civil war and bring in digital IDs with emergency orders and rations. It's blatantly obvious. We're seeing the same in Syria currently at the hands of Israel.





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





