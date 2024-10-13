BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do The Elite Have A Palantir To See The Future ?
11Lavette11
11Lavette11
1260 views • 8 months ago

This video is one of those " out there " videos ! I ran upon some very interesting info about the hurricanes we just went through and the next one coming . If the info i show here turns out to be true then we are dealing with something way way beyond or understanding of reality as we know it !  can't wait to see if t is true !

link to BRANDED 2012 ~ https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4ns2X0xwR5o


link to planetary linguistics updated / scrubbed version

http://users.ece.northwestern.edu/~pred/TNP/nineplanets/days.html


support my work at paypal or venmo using this email

[email protected]

mailing address

Lavette Hawkins

PO Box 1261

Atoka , OK 74525





















aihurricanesfuturerealitypalantir
