Russian military ensures safe rotation of IAEA mission observers at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation along with units of the National Guard of Russian Federation ensured safe rotations of the IAEA mission observers at the Zaporozhye NPP.

To ensure safety of the IAEA observers, the ceasefire along the route from the assigned crossing, namely, the dilapidated bridge near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), was declared, which all the Russian servicemen strictly observed.

Before the start of the movement, Russian EOD units inspected the terrain for unexploded foreign and Ukrainian munitions. After completing the EOD reconnaissance, the Russian servicemen ensured the safe passage of the mission's observers and their transportation to the station.

Four inspectors arrived during the special military operation to observe and assess the safety of Zaporozhye NPP.

The IAEA experts have been present at Zaporozhye NPP since 1 September 2022, following the first visit of the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi to the Plant. Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear plant in Europe.

