"Unveiling the Power of mRNA Technology in Cancer Treatment"

I was working in clinical trials when we started using mRNA technology in late 2019, early 2020 timeframe. We were using it for people who had relapsed in their bone marrow transplant. Their disease usually recurred. I saw how it stimulated the immune system - how those people had all of their B-cells & T-cells, all their immune system, was just 'ramped up'. They were going into what we called 'cytokine storm' That's what we wanted to happen. But they were getting super sick. We were sending people to the ICU.