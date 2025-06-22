BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nutrient sensing in a poisoned environment and chronic diseases
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

What we're talking about at all of these events as we're traveling, is really nutrient sensing. How we sense nutrients, whether those nutrients are oxygen, how do we sense nutrients in our environment, nutrients that we get from our food, nutrients that we get from vegetables. We now appreciate from COVID-19, really, the gift in it all was the wake-up call to America that basically we've been lied to. Aging isn't a genetic disease. For instance, the obesity the chronic disease epidemic is because our air is poisoned, our food is poisoned, our soil is dead. RoundUp is not a weed killer, it's a soil killer. We haven't gotten sunlight to human skin for generations, and I say that in a very specific reason, because somehow we came to believe that the sun poisons us or causes cancer, when exactly the opposite is true.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/16/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6uvym7-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Nutrition Foundation: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq

healthnewsobesitynutritionfoodtruthagingchronic diseasejudy mikovits
