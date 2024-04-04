BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Joel Wallach - Hacking Metabolic Syndrome: The Dive is Deeper than you thought! DWD 4/3/24
04/04/2024

Dr. Joel Wallach - Hacking Metabolic Syndrome: The Dive is Deeper than you thought! DWD 4/3/24

Dr. Joel Wallach having published twenty four (24) books so far and busy on another gave everyone insight to his vast knowledge on what we can do to help our bodies restore from the ailments we all have.

Just some of Dr. Wallach’s books that are very helpful to us all in looking after our health are Epigenetics, Let’s Play Doctor, Let’s Play Herbal Doctor and Rare Earth’s – Forbidden Cures.


Sugar was spoken of and how it contributes to bad cholesterol.


Dr. Wallach spoke about the Thyroid and Rebecca added how supporting the Hypothalamus helps the Thyroid.


Dr. Wallach answered questions on;

Droopy Eyelids,

Leukemia,

A Liver transplant,

Thyroid Nodules,

Symptoms of Reynaud's syndrome,

Pain when breathing.

Feline Leukaemia,

Feline AIDS.


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


