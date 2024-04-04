© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Joel Wallach - Hacking Metabolic Syndrome: The Dive is Deeper than you thought! DWD 4/3/24
Dr. Joel Wallach having published twenty four (24) books so far and busy on another gave everyone insight to his vast knowledge on what we can do to help our bodies restore from the ailments we all have.
Just some of Dr. Wallach’s books that are very helpful to us all in looking after our health are Epigenetics, Let’s Play Doctor, Let’s Play Herbal Doctor and Rare Earth’s – Forbidden Cures.
Sugar was spoken of and how it contributes to bad cholesterol.
Dr. Wallach spoke about the Thyroid and Rebecca added how supporting the Hypothalamus helps the Thyroid.
Dr. Wallach answered questions on;
Droopy Eyelids,
Leukemia,
A Liver transplant,
Thyroid Nodules,
Symptoms of Reynaud's syndrome,
Pain when breathing.
Feline Leukaemia,
Feline AIDS.
