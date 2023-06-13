David Fleming: 15-Minute Cities is NOT Our Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview with The New American, David Fleming talks about his project, Not Our Future (https://notourfuture.org), as a way to alert the public about the threat to our way of life posed by the globalist elites. A part of the scheme, he says, is the so-called fifteen-minute cities which would drastically restrict people’s freedom of movement. Paired with the introduction of digital IDs and pervasive surveillance technologies, such cities would constitute a vital infrastructure for climate change lockdowns.
David is a founder of Covid19 Assembly and the Together Declaration.
www.covid19assembly.org / https://togetherdeclaration.org
The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
The virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets
