David Fleming: 15-Minute Cities is NOT Our Future

In this interview with The New American, David Fleming talks about his project, Not Our Future (https://notourfuture.org), as a way to alert the public about the threat to our way of life posed by the globalist elites. A part of the scheme, he says, is the so-called fifteen-minute cities which would drastically restrict people’s freedom of movement. Paired with the introduction of digital IDs and pervasive surveillance technologies, such cities would constitute a vital infrastructure for climate change lockdowns.





David is a founder of Covid19 Assembly and the Together Declaration.

www.covid19assembly.org / https://togetherdeclaration.org





The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org





