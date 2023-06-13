BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

David Fleming: 15-Minute Cities is NOT Our Future
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 06/13/2023

In this interview with The New American, David Fleming talks about his project, Not Our Future (https://notourfuture.org), as a way to alert the public about the threat to our way of life posed by the globalist elites. A part of the scheme, he says, is the so-called fifteen-minute cities which would drastically restrict people’s freedom of movement. Paired with the introduction of digital IDs and pervasive surveillance technologies, such cities would constitute a vital infrastructure for climate change lockdowns.


David is a founder of Covid19 Assembly and the Together Declaration.

www.covid19assembly.org / https://togetherdeclaration.org


The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org


The virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
globalismtechnocracylockdowns15 minute citesrestricted movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy