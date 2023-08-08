When the Future Feels Hopeless: Hard Times & Health Issues | EP. 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the energy intensifies in the world, it can bring a lot of hard times into people's everyday life. Without understanding what's really going on and be given some practical steps you can take, it can be easy to spiral into a place of hopelessness about the future.
In this episode, I share my understanding of the times we are in and what you can do to start contributing to the version of the future you want to be a part of. I do this from a spiritual perspective because your internal connection to Spirit is what will help you regain a sense of hope and be the guiding light you need to get through these chaotic times
𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦
00:00 Intro
02:52 Impact of Cosmic Energies on a Personal Level
06:35 Combining Inner & Outer Work
10:05 What Real Ascension Symptoms Are
12:59 Body Needs Resources
15:19 Effects of Artificial Frequencies
18:07 Caring for Your Spiritual Health
19:06 Impact of Cosmic Energies on a Global Level
23:32 Consequences of Accelerating Change
26:46 The Great Spiritual Awakening
27:41 Expanding Awareness & Increasing Sensitivity
30:32 Spiritual Gifts & Psychic Abilities
31:19 Dark Side of a Spiritual Awakening
33:07 When Will We See Positive Change?
36:54 Outro
𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡
Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, science and more!
𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡
VickiLynn is a Lemurian shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares light language sound healing music and wisdom on the non-physical realms to encourage spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetic medicine so people can awaken to the truth of who they are.
