HARVARD PROFESSOR FIRED FOR FALSIFYING DATA ☭ IN STUDIES DONE ON DISHONESTY AND ETHICAL BEHAVIOUR

Francesca Gino was a tenured professor at Harvard Business School, who was making more than $1 million a year in 2020.





She had her tenure revoked and was terminated by the Harvard Corporation after a graduate student - Zoé Ziani - accused Gino of falsifying data for her research findings.





The student was initially told not to criticize Gino - however Ziani contacted Data Colada, a blog run by behavioral scientists and told them about what she found.





They discovered that Gino falsified data in four studies from 2012–2020, they then shared their findings with Harvard.





In 2024 Science Magazine reported Gino had plagiarized text in a book chapter titled “Dishonesty Explained: What Leads Moral People to Act Immorally” saying she stole work from 10 sources.





Harvard's subsequent investigation produced a 1,282-page report concluding that Gino “committed research misconduct intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” across all four studies.





On the flip side Gino claimed it was due to errors or sabotage





This is the latest controversy to hit Harvard after the University's morgue manager was arrested, along with his wife, for stealing and selling body parts.





In addition, Harvard is losing federal funding for their refusal to comply with DHS requirements regarding antisemitism on campus





