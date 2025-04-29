Over the Top Janus Ritual in The Recruit S2E4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few nights ago I was watching a Netflix series called, The Recruit. A scene unfolded that I could hardly let pass without calling it to your attention!
Resources Referenced in this video:
Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Here's two articles that will help you learn about Janus and Janus worship, so you can be better able to recognize when Janus rituals are being performed in media productions.
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Janus
https://romanpagan.wordpress.com/janus/
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/JanusTheRecruit.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com