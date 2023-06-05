COVID vaccine injury compilation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goodness ... even lamestream media is fessing up.
This is a video I edited so you can see it without GooGoo tracking your viewing and any Internet use that follows. Here is a link to the EewToob version (with some benefits to the video creator): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycx17eQHD1A
The horrible negative effect on lives discussed in this video barely scratches the surface. The actual numbers are astounding ... and awful.