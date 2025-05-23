⚡️Units of the "East" grouping have liberated the settlement of Otradnoye

💥Following Bogatyr, as a result of assault actions, servicemen of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army have liberated the settlement of Otradnoye.

An area of defense of more than 10 square km has been taken under control. Our Warriors have installed Russian flags in various parts of the settlement. The Far Easterners are consolidating their positions.

▪️As a result of the fighting, up to 200 buildings have been cleared, and up to two platoons of the AFU from the 23rd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade have been destroyed.

💪The "East" grouping continues the offensive, breaking through the enemy's defenses and ensuring the development of success in the direction of Komar.

🫡We continue to observe the successes of our guys and cover their exploits!