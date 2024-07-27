BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOD IS NOT MOCKED
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
131 views • 9 months ago

GOD IS NOT MOCKED

7 Be not deceived, God is not mocked.

8 For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.

9 And in doing good, let us not fail. For in due time we shall reap, not failing.

10 Therefore, whilst we have time, let us work good to all men, but especially to those who are of the household of the faith.

Galatians 6:7-10

