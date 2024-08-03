Big War in Israel, not "IF" but "WHEN", Prophecy

Prophetic Word, given 2024-07-30 5:30PM





The transcript to read along is available on my website bindernowski.com:

https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-word-2024-07-30-big-war-in-israel-not-if-but-when/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski



