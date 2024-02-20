BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MALACHI MARTIN - THE WARNING
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
2
1134 views • 02/20/2024

The Warning THE ILLUMINATION OF THE CONSCIENCE predicted by Our Lady in Garabandal, Spain in 1961, will take place soon to save the world. Global events in the lead up to the Second Coming of Christ WHY IS THE WARNING TAKING PLACE?  To prove to all that God exists.  To bring everyone back to Jesus and the way of the truth.  To dilute the impact of sin and evil in the world trough conversion.  To help save us before the final Day of Judgement by giving us a chance to ask for forgiveness for the sins we have committed.  To convert non-believers who would have no chance of redemption without this great act of mercy.  To strengthen the faith of believers. MANY RESEARCHERS SEEM TO AGREE THIS YEAR, 2024 JUST MAY BE THE YEAR OF THE WARNING. As Malachi Martin often said, "Keep your eyes on the skies."

Keywords
the warning1961art bellmalachi martinis this the year of the warninggarabanda spain
