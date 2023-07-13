BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jews, Israel And The Start Of Biblical Christianity Pt3-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 12 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
27 views • 07/13/2023

You will often hear people talk about the 'Jewish roots of Christianity' but is that really an accurate statement? If you look at it from 2023 backwards it certainly would appear to be that way, but what happens if you look at it from the first century forward? Well, as you might expect, it's a completely different picture, and one that I believe to be the right one.

"In the first year of his reign I Daniel understood by books the number of the years, whereof the word of the LORD came to Jeremiah the prophet, that he would accomplish seventy years in the desolations of Jerusalem." Daniel 9:2 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at prophecies made in the Old Testament concerning the period of time we call the Second Advent, or the Day of the LORD. As we have often said, the book of Revelation gets a whole lot easier to understand after you have spent some time in places like Daniel, Jeremiah, Zechariah and Isaiah. In fact, the prophet Daniel was knee-deep in Jeremiah when the LORD sent an angel to give him understanding of what he was reading, and suddenly things made a whole lot more sense. So tonight, we are going to walk in Daniel's footsteps and find that they lead us all the way past the Rapture of the Church, and right into the Day of the LORD! This is Part 3 in a series.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
