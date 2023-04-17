🆘TOMMY🆘Kill list Friday @cumberland “shelter” Fayetteville NC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tommy is an incredibly sweet healthy young pup Kill Listed at the Cumberland shelter in Fayetteville NC. Friday is his last day alive he will go out in a trash bag unless someone in the community steps up. Share network and pledge for rescues. USA is failing Mans Best friend. Humanity has failed them. NC is a HIGH KILL state where dogs are openly abused on chains.