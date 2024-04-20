BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Illuminati, Alien, Nuclear Connection
LizOnBrighteon
LizOnBrighteon
301 views • 04/20/2024

Video from 2010 interview with whistle blower who was in meeting in 2005 in London where it was discussed that Illuminati banking cartel was frustrated that Israel had not yet attacked Iran so that they could move forward with their plan to nuke half the world and then usher in their NWO and banking system take over of land, finances, etc. He also touches on possible alien involvement and gives us hope for tapping into our own power to stop all of this. At end of vid there is further confirmation from another vid that we are being set up for nuclear war.

Keywords
iranalienisraelilluminatinuclearbanking cartel
