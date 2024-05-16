Minisforum UM790 PRO Ryzen 9 7940HS MiniPC Unboxing Review & WINDOWS 10 Install TIPS #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://amzn.to/3NE8FGl TO SEARCH FOR IT ON AMAZON
OR DIRECT FROM MANUFACTURER
https://store.minisforum.com/collections/all-product/products/minisforum-um790-pro
WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS400T2X0E
TP-Link 10GB PCIe Network Card (TX401)-PCIe to 10 Gigabit Ethernet Network Adapter,Supports Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7, Windows Servers 2019/2016/2012 R2, and Linux, Including a CAT6A Ethernet Cable
SABRENT USB 3.2 10Gbps Type C Tool Free Enclosure for M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs (EC-SNVE)
Processor
AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS Processor, 8 Cores/16 Threads
(16M Cache, up to 5.2 GHz)
Graphics
AMD Radeon™ 780M (Graphics Frequency 2800MHz)
Memory
DDR5 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2, Up to 5600MHz, Max 64GB)
Storage
M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD ×2
Wireless Connectivity
M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi 6E，BlueTooth 5.3)
Video Output
HDMI 2.1 (4K@144Hz) ×2
USB4 (8K@60Hz) ×2
Audio Output
HDMI 2.1 ×2
Audio Jack ×1
Ports & Buttons
RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port ×1
USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4
USB4 Port ×2 (Alt PD)
HDMI 2.1 ×2
Audio Jack ×1
DMIC ×1
Clear CMOS ×1
Power
DC 19V (adapter included)
System
Windows 11 Pro
Dimensions
130mm*126mm*52.3mm (5.12*4.96*2.06 inches)
BRIGHTEON VERSION:
https://www.brighteon.com/0d46a90c-60d9-489a-82fb-798ea4ebe637
YOUTUBE VERSION: