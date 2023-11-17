Joe Biden’s humiliation following pathetic polling numbers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden has displayed strong leadership throughout the Israel-Hamas war, but it hasn’t translated into domestic support for the President.
Humiliating polling numbers and familiar gaffes by Joe Biden are sending the Democrats into a tailspin in the lead up to the 2024 election, with the President now trailing Donald Trump.
Sky News All Stars James Morrow, Liz Storer and Megyn Kelly take a look at Joe Biden’s pathetic polls.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html