SCREW EXCUSES!

Sunday Morning Live 5 May 2024





Today, we explored a range of topics, from discussing the unique attributes of different states to delving into Naomi Wolf's experience with deplatforming. We also examined social dynamics, the complexities of friendships, and the impact of conformity on relationships. Emphasizing personal responsibility and growth, we shared anecdotes and insights on challenging oneself and avoiding excuses. Overall, we encouraged listeners to embrace challenges, self-improvement, and perseverance for reaching their full potential.





