IDF carries out 300+ fresh airstrikes in Gaza, as ground op mulled

Oct 23, 2023
The Israeli military carried out more than 300 airstrikes over the past day targeting ‘terrorist infrastructure and military targets’ in Gaza, according to IDF.
Israel is considering launching a ground offensive in the enclave following the October 7 Hamas rampage into southern Israeli communities. The question of when exactly remains.
