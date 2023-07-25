DOJ is Corrupt, Dems are Deceitful, the Burden of Proof is on Donald Trump | Mark Levin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Truths and a Lie: DOJ is Corrupt, Dems are Deceitful, the Burden of Proof is on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s DOJ is going scorched earth on Donald Trump’s legal team, hoping to bury Trump prior to the 2024 election. If they succeed, their underhanded tactics might just knock Donald Trump out of the election cycle.
But, as Mark illustrates, their use of classified documents in trial can cut two ways. Will the Trump team turn this classified documents trial on its head and succeed in getting the entire case thrown out?
