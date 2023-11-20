Chip Roy calls out the corruption in Washington DC & the weak US Congress.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Chip Roy gives one of the best speeches of the year calling out the corruption in Washington DC and the disaster that is the U.S. Congress. Speech took place on the floor of the House of Representatives on November 15, 2023.
#chiproy #houseofrepresentatives #congress #uscongress #reproy #floorspeech #congressionalspeech #corruption #dcpolitics #blazetv