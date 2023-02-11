Forget Privacy, Government is Seriously Spying on You in 17 ways to hell.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THESE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES HAVE BEEN DOING A LOT BEHIND OUR BACKS 🤬
Forget privacy, government is seriously spying on you with Smart Tech and high tech in every conceivable way possible. From your smart appliances, phones, computers, Alexis, even taking over the control of your vehicle and accessing your devices when they are turned off.... check this video out.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wo1PwI9hBYxV/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/puretrauma357/