The Republican Fight For Civil Rights And American Prosperity Dr. Jake Jacobs Part 4
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0
6 views • 06/22/2023

The Republican Fight For Civil Rights And American Prosperity

Dr. Jake Jacobs Part 4


Part 4: The Republican Fight For Civil Rights And American Prosperity

Dr. Jake Jacobs


In Parts 1 and 2, we cover the development and early history of both the Democratic and Republican parties. We remind America that after winning one of the most contentious elections in American history, President Thomas Jefferson declared in his 1801 inaugural address, “We are all Republicans; we are all Federalists!" In Parts 3 and 4, we cover the good, the bad, and the ugly of both major American political parties, from the federal income tax and the New Deal, to the Great Society and the Reagan Revolution. Now more than ever, it is imperative that American citizens learn about our great republic under God

civil rights4fight forjake jacobs partthe republicanand american prosperity dr
