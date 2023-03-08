BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Next Scamdemic is Bird Flu to mandate bioweapon and destroy more chicken and eggs, more lockdown NWO
113 views • 03/08/2023

More info :

There is no virus. No virus has ever been isolated/purified from anyone with covid because it doesn't exist. The virus doesn't exist and has never been proven to exist, so the spike protein doesn't exist. The genome sequences were created by a computer and doesn't exist in reality. What is real is the nanoparticles in everything and radiation from electromagnetic frequencies. This virus lie being pushed is the lie. Not one scientific paper proves the existence of the virus, they actually prove the opposite when you read the method section. They poison the cell cultures with toxic chemicals to create the outcome they want and then blame a virus. Virology is a fraud , germ theory is a fraud.

Keywords
bioweapontrain derailmentscamdemicplannedemicpoison jabdepopulate agendachicken and egg farms
