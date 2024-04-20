The Final Words Of Max Azzarello Before He Set Himself On Fire At Trump Trial - Maverick News

Max Azzarello: Why The Self Described "Researcher" set himself on fire out the Trump "Hush Money" Trial. Maverick News Looks At:





* The Political Pamphlet Azzarello Was Handing Out Prior To Setting Himself On Fire

* The Final Public Blog Post Azzarello Wrote

* The Final Online Video Message He Posted





Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com





Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick