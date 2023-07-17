© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who in Biden’s DOJ Leaked a Trump Audio Tape to the Media?
A secretly recorded audio tape of Donald Trump has mysteriously been leaked to the media in a brazen attempt to poison the jury pool in Trump’s upcoming criminal trial. Led by Joe Biden’s attack dogs, Merrick Garland and Jack Smith, these relentless Democrats will resort to anything, legal or illegal, to dispose of their political enemies. Will anyone be held to account?
