© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelham - BREAKING🚨🚜 Palestinian civil defense has discovered hundreds of bodies buried by the IDF in a mass grave outside the Nasser Hospital… At least 400 bodies have been found with many being children with their hands bound behind their backs… THIS IS A GENOCIDE…🇵🇸💔
Source: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1782308516306579683
Thumbnail: https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20240422-scores-bodies-found-in-mass-graves-unearthed-at-hospital-in-gaza-khan-younis
https://www.commondreams.org/news/mass-grave-gaza-nasser-hospital
https://countercurrents.org/2024/04/gruesome-400-bodies-found-in-mass-graves-in-gaza/
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel-s--civilian-executions--bulldozer-burials--shocking
https://www.commondreams.org/news/rafah-airstrikes-us-weapons
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/11/22/israel-hamas-war-live-israeli-government-to-vote-on-gaza-truce-deal?update=2504652
https://en.vijesti.me/world/globus/703711/live-civil-defense-exhumed-at-least-50-bodies-of-palestinians-killed-by-israeli-forces
https://www.newsflare.com/video/640847/palestine-dozens-bodies-found-in-a-mass-grave-in-khan-yunis
https://truthout.org/articles/israeli-forces-massacred-hundreds-at-al-shifa-hospital-heres-how-it-happened/
Anons grok that our election infrastructure is being held hostage:
KiloMineralProton
America is run by rigging elections.