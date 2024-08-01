NWO: World Economic Forum memo reveals plan to depopulate millions of Whites by 2030!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to The People’s Voice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv)
What a shocker or is it? Leaders of predominantly White nations want replace Whites with non Whites and non Christians. Why? What the video does NOT tell is that is a set up to mass murder and behead Christians including White Christians in predominantly White nations. That points to Revelation 20:4 which speaks of beheading Christians.
Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington