Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 3, 2024

Episode 2294 - A father’s life span with kids vs without kids. -Does exercise and dance help people that deal with depression? -Should politicians have to reveal if they have dual citizenship? -What could happen if they throw Trump in jail? -Why do you people avoid the truth? -Younger people that have been vaccinated seem to higher risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. -Reducing some of the egg production can cause what? -Keep your immune system strong. High energy must listen show!