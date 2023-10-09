What Makes A Nation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- What is a biblical nation?-- Contrasting multi-ethnic empires with homogenous nation states.-- Babel and Babylon the Great as multicultural empires ruled by antichrists. The Book of Esther as a warning against this kind of Empire.
-- The Biblical nation was an ethnically, historically, linguistically and socially homogenous and God have them fixed borders and told them not to mix with the nations.