What Makes A Nation?

-- What is a biblical nation?-- Contrasting multi-ethnic empires with homogenous nation states.-- Babel and Babylon the Great as multicultural empires ruled by antichrists. The Book of Esther as a warning against this kind of Empire.

-- The Biblical nation was an ethnically, historically, linguistically and socially homogenous and God have them fixed borders and told them not to mix with the nations.

-- We Christians must stop using Satan's moral code to determine truth.

-- As America (a multicultural antichrist empire) circles the toilet, we must imagine biblically sound nations emerging from the collapse.