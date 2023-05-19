BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dismantle the F.B.I.
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
Why would anyone want to save the FBI? Think about it logically, while they've been targeting moms at school board meetings for example instead of investigating actual crime, we've all been getting along relatively just fine. So, who needs them! Let's get rid of the F.B.I. and create a new organization that actually goes after real terrorists like the ones in Washington D.C. and in the White House (cough cough Joe Biden) instead of keeping the F.B.I. who works with them to overthrow our country and destroy all things good in the world.

Take these supposedly brave whistleblowers for example who everybody's propping up. These people say they had to come out and speak up because they needed to do what was best for America and they're willing to be homeless if the corrupt FBI destroys them. Yet keep in mind these people were taking orders and carrying out these very missions they speak of for the F.B.I. for years. They couldn't have cared that much about doing what was right if they were doing wrong for so long. That completely annihilates the whole rank and file argument that says that those people in the FBI are good it's just the people up top that are bad because even the people who end up being whistleblowers are carrying out these criminal orders for years prior.

