A Prehistoric Tale (1990, Amiga)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
26 views • 02/25/2024

A Prehistoric Tale is an arcade game. It was originally developed by Dutch company The Lost Boys for Atari ST. It was ported to the Amiga and published by German company Thalion Software.

You play a time traveller name Chronos who travel to the dinosaur age in order to rescue dinosaur eggs to preserve dinosaurs until they can evolve to mammals, as the dinosaur are in threat of dying out to early.

Each level consists of a single screen. Chronos must collect all dinosuar eggs and hatched dinosaurs and bring them to the time portal. He can leave the level through the time portal any time, but leaving without collecting everything will result in the loss of one life and points decreasing.

amigathe lost boysarcade gamethalionthalion software
