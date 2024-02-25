A Prehistoric Tale (1990, Amiga)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Prehistoric Tale is an arcade game. It was originally developed by Dutch company The Lost Boys for Atari ST. It was ported to the Amiga and published by German company Thalion Software.
You play a time traveller name Chronos who travel to the dinosaur age in order to rescue dinosaur eggs to preserve dinosaurs until they can evolve to mammals, as the dinosaur are in threat of dying out to early.
Each level consists of a single screen. Chronos must collect all dinosuar eggs and hatched dinosaurs and bring them to the time portal. He can leave the level through the time portal any time, but leaving without collecting everything will result in the loss of one life and points decreasing.