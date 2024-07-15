SEETHE MOAR ☭ JACK BLACK

Tenacious D goes full soyjack 🫠





A day after a lone shooter attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, Jack Black sang “Happy Birthday” to his bandmate, Kyle Gass, at the duo’s concert in Australia. The two make up the band Tenacious D.





Black told Gass to “make a wish,” and Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”





Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump, hit the former president’s ear with a bullet in what the FBI swiftly deemed an assassination attempt. Crooks was shot and killed by the authorities shortly after. Corey Comperatore, a Pennsylvania man at Trump’s rally, was also shot and killed.





Gass’s remark was called out, used as proof that the condemnation of the shooting coming from Trump’s opponents is hollow.





The video comes from a now-deleted TikTok, which was then shared on X by Greg Price, who works in communications for the State Freedom Caucus Network, a Republican organization.





Price has also written for the Daily Caller, a right-wing news outlet founded by Tucker Carlson.





“Jack Black went on stage with his band over the weekend and his bandmate said ‘don’t miss Trump next time’ to laughs from the audience,” Price tweeted. “A month ago, he was a featured speaker at Biden’s fundraiser in Los Angeles. ‘We must come together’ indeed.”





As referenced by Price, Black spoke at a June fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s campaign. In his speech, he said, “When democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call.”





Biden’s glitzy Hollywood fundraiser brought in tens of millions in contributions but also may have set the stage for recent backlash against his candidacy.





Price’s reference to “we must come together” seems to be about remarks Biden has made in the aftermath of the assassination attempt: On Saturday night, Biden said “Everybody must condemn” the violence, and last night he said Americans should be “standing together.”





Many responses to Price’s tweet expressed that Gass was out of line and trying to “incite violence.”





“That’s incitement to violence,” one X user replied. “He should be charged.”





“By ‘come together,’ the left means ‘obey me or I’ll kill you,’” another X user said.





And other right-wing figures have also tweeted about Gass’s statement.





“Wow. Jack Black laughs as his friend makes a birthday wish that they ‘don’t miss Trump next time.’ Jack was just @JoeBiden’s guest of honor and speaker at his Hollywood fundraiser,” Robby Starbuck tweeted. Starbuck ran for Congress as a Republican in Tennessee. “Biden supporters are inciting another attempt to assassinate President Trump. Evil and sick.”





“Jack Black’s band mate is garbage,” conservative commentator Drew Hernandez tweeted. “These people are doubling down on wanting Trump taken out because they know someone will respond.”





Chris Loesch, who is married to conservative radio host Dana Loesch, also tweeted saying that he will no longer be listening to Black’s band or watching his movies after what Gass said.





“I used to love @tenaciousd and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening,” Loesch tweeted. “Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse. If you think it’s OK, unfollow and block me.”





https://www.dailydot.com/debug/jack-black-bandmate-trump-dont-miss/