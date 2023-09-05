Everything Can Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 31st, 2021
Due to technical issues, we are uploading our Facebook livestream. This is a powerful, encouraging message that the enemy tried to keep offline, but praise God for saving a recording of it!
Pastor Dean Odle preaches from 2 Kings and Habukkuk and reminds us that God can change everything around in an instant. Don't give up on your friends and family and keep walking steadfastly with the Lord!