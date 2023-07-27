2008 CPS Child Protective Services Whistleblower Nancy Schaefer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2008 CPS Child Protective Services Whistleblower Nancy SchaeferMedicaid Fraud Attorneyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbVmxWj2X6w&t
Child Protective Services Whistleblower Nancy Schaefer
Georgia State Senate, 50th District
revised September 25, 2008
https://parentalrights.org/child_protective_services/