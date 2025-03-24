Orikhiv Axis: Battles near Robotyne and New Prospects - Rybar’s Analysis

The spring season has marked the beginning of a new Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Fighting is underway west of Orikhiv, where Ukrainian defenses are starting to falter, and the AFU is retreating north under Russian pressure. However, this followed months of relative “calm” after Ukraine’s failed offensive, during which positional battles dragged on, confined to dry reports.



🔻Detailed timeline of combat in the area:



▪️The AFU's summer 2023 counteroffensive near Robotyne aimed not only to break through Russian defenses but also to reach Tokmak and push further toward the Sea of Azov.



▪️The enemy’s multiple assaults were repelled at Russia’s first line of defense. The fiercest fighting centered around Robotyne.



▪️After the Ukrainian offensive failed, the frontline stabilized. Gradually, the AFU’s hold weakened — something the Russian command capitalized on.



▪️In early 2024, Russian forces launched a localized offensive to retake lost positions. By February 22, Russian assault units, supported by air power, had pushed the enemy out of half of Robotyne.



▪️Over the following months, intense battles continued. Effective Russian tactics eventually forced the enemy out. Robotyne — which Ukrainian media had celebrated as a major success in 2023 — was retaken by Russian forces.



▪️The main action then shifted to the right flank of the Robotyne sector. Russian forces began attacks toward Mala Tokmachka, using Novopokrovka as a staging point.



▪️Potential vectors for a larger Russian advance in this sector include Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.



▪️However, recent Russian successes near Stepove and Shcherbaky could significantly change the situation.



❗️An advance west of Orikhiv would not only pave the way toward Zaporizhzhia but also force the enemy to redeploy units from other areas, weakening positions near Robotyne or Mala Tokmachka. A breakthrough by Russian airborne troops in Stepove and Shcherbaky, followed by a push northward, could be the first step in liberating Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Source @rybar