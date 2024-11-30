The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet VIII The Key of Mystery

The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet VIII The Key of MysteryIn this tablet, Thoth tells us about a time before Atlantis. He talks to us about a serpent headed being that dwelt among men in man's form. He then tells us that he was chased by "hounds from the barrier".Psalms Chapter 023:004Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou artwith me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.This passage from the King James Bible(the most common) sounds exactly likeDeep are the mysteries around thee,hidden the secrets of Old.Search through the KEYS of my WISDOM.Surely shall ye find the way.The gateway to power is secret,but he who attains shall receive.Look to the LIGHT! O my brother.Open and ye shall receive.Press on through the valley of darkness.Overcome the dweller of night.Keep ever thine eyes of the LIGHT-PLANE,and thou shalt be One with the LIGHT.The Emerald Tablets predate the Bible. The Emerald Tablets are 36,000 years old, which means its older than the Bible. The Bible is one of the most plagiarized texts. I've said this before, and I'll say it again in the future.