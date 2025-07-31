Health reform: tattoos leak toxins in the human body

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Shadow Works and Understanding the lies





Leviticus 19:28 says: Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the Lord.





Tattoos are against God’s command. Further, tattoos do leak toxins in the human body.





