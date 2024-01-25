The Knee Joint Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:13 - Can painful 80-year-old knees regenerate?
00:03:05 - What about me, who fell on the concrete on my knee? Because the medical doctors didn't help me. All they wanted me to do was take painkillers.
00:05:37 - So, fix the problem and the inflammation goes away, ignore the problem and you get chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is chronic stress, that’s bad, right?
00:08:58 - My left knee is hurting badly because I stand on my left side constantly and walk with my knee bent as my other leg is shorter. Any advice on what else I can try, apart from the exercises you suggest in other videos to keep your knees moving by swinging your legs?
00:12:12 - How crucial is calcium in aiding the knee toward repair? Years ago, I ate full-fat yogurt every day for breakfast. Should I go back to eating yogurt? Can it help?
