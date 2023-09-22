Heaven or Home Official Music Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey patriots:) Here's my latest music video for Heaven or Home from my album called The Storm. I hope you like it:)This song wrote itself like so many on The Storm Album. The song shares the process of taking the time out of my busy life to look inside and see where I’ve been where I’m going. To take stock on on my life and analyze the reason I’m even here and how the experiences have molded my belief systems. Tools to escape the matrix. #Godwins
https://youtu.be/_TNNc1aNgQY