The Perils of Centralization: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 2-3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Federal Farmer lays out a laundry list of reasons why the system under the constitution “will have a strong tendency to aristocracy, or the government of the few.” Predicting it would ultimately result in a consolidated government ruling by “fear and force.”
Path to Liberty: February 19, 2024