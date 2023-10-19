BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Contraceptives Found In Fast Food, 40k Paid To Doctors To Vaccinate Children Under 2
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
130 views • 10/19/2023

Contact Me Here - ❤️https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️


Today on Naturally Inspired Radio animal contraceptives and antibiotics detected in top 10 most popular fast food chains, Exxua, a new major depression drug, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays your doctor a $40,000 bonus for fully vaccinating 100 patients under the age of 2, HPV vaccine injury lawsuit, maintaining weight, and Rick Rubin on why artists should put their audience last.


Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio

Text in your comments/questions to 877-536-1360 and enter to win our weekly giveaway

