Lahaina - Maui - DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON - Greg Reese (Spanish subtitles)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maui wildfires and the theft of sacred Hawaiian lands. Clear evidence that it's all a hoax.
https://reesereport.com/
Reese Report Telegram:
https://t.me/gregreesevideoreports
Español:
Los incendios forestales de Maui y el robo de tierras sagradas hawaianas. Clara evidencia de que todo es un engaño.
vari3dad3s
rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content